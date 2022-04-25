The Singleton Argus
Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce attends Singleton service to mark Anzac Day

By Mathew Perry
Updated April 26 2022 - 4:40am, first published April 25 2022 - 4:22am
SINGLETON: The Anzac Day service at Burdekin Park in Singleton on Monday, April 25 2022. Picture: Mathew Perry

Anzac Day services have returned in full across Australia for the first time since the beginning of the COVID pandemic as communities across the Upper Hunter gathered to commemorate Anzac Day in 2022.

Mathew Perry

Journalist

Journalist covering the Upper Hunter region of New South Wales for the Muswellbrook Chronicle, Singleton Argus, Scone Advocate, Hunter Valley News and occasionally the Newcastle Herald.

