The challenge of rehabilitating Hunter mine sites for future generations

Matthew Kelly
Matthew Kelly
April 27 2022 - 2:00am
New beginning: Communities are demanding a greater say in how former mine sites are rehabilitated.

The Hunter's coal mines may have generated billions of dollars in regional and national income over recent decades, but a figure which rarely receives attention is the cost of cleaning up and rehabilitating the land once mining ends.

