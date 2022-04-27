The Singleton Argus
Singleton Greyhounds' first grade side defeated by Denman Devils 48-8 in opening round of 2022 Group 21 season

MP
By Mathew Perry
Updated April 27 2022 - 1:29am, first published 1:00am
DEBUT: Singleton's Brock Jurkans debuted for the Greyhounds against Denman in the opening round of the 2022 Hunter Valley Group 21 season. Picture: Singleton RLFC

The Singleton Greyhounds began their Bengalla Hunter Valley Group 21 Rugby League 2022 season campaign as the competition kicked off with the first round played over Saturday, April 23, and Sunday, April 24.

