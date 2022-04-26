The Singleton Strikers FC had the perfect start to their 2022 season with victory over Cessnock City Hornets at Turner Park on Sunday, April 24.
Journalist covering the Upper Hunter region of New South Wales for the Muswellbrook Chronicle, Singleton Argus, Scone Advocate, Hunter Valley News and occasionally the Newcastle Herald.
