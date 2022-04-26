The Singleton Argus
Home/Latest News

The Singleton Strikers defeated the Cessnock City Hornets 2-1 in opening round of HIT Northern League One

MP
By Mathew Perry
Updated April 27 2022 - 1:32am, first published April 26 2022 - 5:53am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
STRIKERS: Singleton Strikers players celebrate winning the 2020 Northern League One with 2-0 win over New Lambton.

The Singleton Strikers FC had the perfect start to their 2022 season with victory over Cessnock City Hornets at Turner Park on Sunday, April 24.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MP

Mathew Perry

Journalist

Journalist covering the Upper Hunter region of New South Wales for the Muswellbrook Chronicle, Singleton Argus, Scone Advocate, Hunter Valley News and occasionally the Newcastle Herald.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Singleton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.