A report released this week says the wage difference between an employee and a contractor working on a local mine site could be as much as $36,000/year

By Louise Nichols
Updated May 3 2022 - 2:22am, first published May 2 2022 - 12:11pm
Labor candidate for Hunter Dan Repacholi, Mining and Energy Union Northern Mining and NSW Energy District President Robin Williams and member for Paterson Meryl Swanson in Singleton.

The base wage difference between an employee and a contractor in an Upper Hunter mine could be as much as $36,000 per annum according to a report released this week.

