Residents past and present and their families gathered in Jerrys Plains on the weekend to celebrate the village's 200th birthday

By Louise Nichols
Updated May 3 2022 - 1:28am, first published May 2 2022 - 12:13pm
For a village founded on farming, thanks to its rich alluvial soils, no one was going to complain too much about the showers and overcast conditions that prevailed during the celebrations of the 200th anniversary of the settlement of Jerry Plains.

