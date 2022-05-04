Just before you start the windy trip down the picturesque Putty Road near Milbrodale there is a roadside memorial.
And like all similar memorials along our roads it is there to remind us of the lives lost while people were travelling along them.
This particular memorial recognises the lives of 'truckies' and each year on the third weekend in May a service/reunion is held at the Truck Driver's Memorial Wall to attach plaques to our Wall of truckie's no longer with us.
The event will take place on Saturday, May 21 from 1:00pm.
One of the organisers of this event Marie Warby said it is not just for truckie's killed on the Putty Road but truckie's who have lost their lives on all roads around Australia and just as importantly those truckies who have died of natural causes.
"We conduct a service with a local piper Ian Innes who pipes ahead of the official wreath that is placed on the Wall by family members. We always have special guest speakers who are connected to the trucking industry and official guests," she said.
The Wall was established 12 years ago and at that time opened by the former member for Upper Hunter George Souris. Mr Souris is returning to this year's service, to mark what was to have been the Wall's 10 year anniversary, but was cancelled for two years because of COVID-19.
Among the other guests will be Singleton's Deputy Mayor Tony Jarrett..
"It is not just sad but it is also a very happy occasion because so many truckie's attend not just from NSW but also from all states of Australia to reunite with fellow truckies," Mrs Warby said.
"Because truckies in their line of work are a well travelled and therefore know so many other truckies across vast distances."
The P&C members of the nearby small school at Milbrodale Public School cater for the refreshments on the day with all proceeds going to be used to support the school.
We invite everyone to our Putty Road Truck Driver's Service/Reunion as there is plenty to see and enjoy with numerous Truck Clubs as well, exhibiting their trucks and vehicles, said Mrs Warby.
