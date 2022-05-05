Cultural celebration

A celebration of Aboriginal culture, history and country will be held at the Singleton showground on Saturday May 21 - so vote early and come along for a spectacular event.
MACH Energy Mount Pleasant Operation and their Aboriginal Community Development Fund (ACDF) Committee are proud to present the third Cultural Spectacular.
This is a biennial "Cultural Spectacular" - a free family friendly celebration of Aboriginal Culture, History and Country.
The gates open from 1pm to 9pm and this free spectacular event will be bursting with music, food, kids activities, cultural arts and crafts, market stalls and entertainment, including performances from popular Australian musician and singer Mitch Tambo, ARIA award winning R&B artist, Miiesha, and Comedian and Emcee on the day, Sean Choolburra.
The Cultural Spectacular is an opportunity for everyone in the Upper Hunter community to celebrate culture and connection on Wanaruah Country and experience the captivating sounds of the didgeridoo alongside traditional Aboriginal arts and crafts, and a variety of fun free activities for the whole family.
A selection of food and drinks will be available to purchase and as the night sky falls, there will be delicious hot soup and a sausage sizzle available free for all to enjoy as you sit back and listen to Uncle Len Waters talking about the stars and their connection to Aboriginal Culture.
The Cultural Spectacular will be held in accordance with NSW Government and COVID-19 safety guidelines and is strictly a No Drugs, No Alcohol and No Smoking event. Pre-registrations via Eventbrite are essential https://www.eventbrite.com.au/e/culturalspectacular-tickets-157913935833 Please visit www.culturalspectacular.com.au for further details.
The Aboriginal Community Development Fund seeks to support partnerships that target issues, needs and opportunities which are priorities for Upper Hunter Aboriginal communities in areas such as health; economic development; cultural and community development and education
