After the floods and COVID-19 restrictions Singleton's netballers were happy to gather for their annual march past on Saturday.
With their facilities in tip top condition despite the floods of late 2021 and earlier this year, when Cook Park and Rose Point Park were inundated, the weather for the march past was ideal with the first taste of winter in the air.
Singleton Netball Association's stalwarts including club patron Peggy Moore, Gail Solman and Sue Hand were on hand to judge the march past and present the trophies to the winning teams.
Trophies were awarded to:
Best Uniform: All Sorts 2
Best Marching: Waratah Stars
Best Creative Team: Wild Flowers
Encouragement Award: Rebels.
Patron's pick: MRC Mermaid.
From cattle to coal. Once a specialist agriculture writer today its about community, in particular, the Upper Hunter. I have lived and worked in the region for more than 30 years. Land use issues and the future direction of our region. But you cannot take ag out of the picture - our food and how we grow it is the basis of all life. Covering the Hunter and Mid North Coast rural issues is now part of my role with ACM.
