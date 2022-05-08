After the floods and COVID-19 restrictions Singleton's netballers were happy to gather for their annual march past on Saturday.
With their facilities in tip top condition despite the floods of late 2021 and earlier this year, when Cook Park and Rose Point Park were inundated and once the water receded covered in mud, the weather for the march past was ideal with the first taste of winter in the air.
Advertisement
And there was plenty of colour and novelty socks on display as well as impressive hairstyles.
After lockdowns and the La Nina weather patterns the junior players were obviously very happy to be out on the courts with their team mates and ver much enjoying their community sport.
Singleton Netball Association's stalwarts, including club patron Peggy Moore, Gail Solman and Sue Hand, were on hand to judge the march past and present the trophies to the winning teams.
Trophies were awarded to:
The Association is also keen for younger girls who may be interested in netball to try the Net Skills program.
This program is designed for players turning five and six years old as at December, 31 2022. NET Skills will run alongside the winter Competition at Rose Point Park on Saturday mornings 11am - 12noon.
NET is a skills based program teaching netball skills through activities and games.
Singleton Netball Association NA will be offering a final come and try sessionfor interested players from 11am - 12noon on this Saturday, May, 14.
Players may register prior to these dates via the NetSetGo link on our website or may choose to register after the come and try sessions. (Registrations are to be completed by 20th May) Don't forget to use your Active Kids Voucher if applicable
Each registered player will be sent a participant pack including a custom netball and NetSetGo shirt, which they are encouraged to wear each week with black tights/shorts. If you have not received your pack prior to your first session, a white shirt can be worn.
If you are interested in attending or for further information please email the club at singletonnetball@hotmail.com
From cattle to coal. Once a specialist agriculture writer today its about community, in particular, the Upper Hunter. I have lived and worked in the region for more than 30 years. Land use issues and the future direction of our region. But you cannot take ag out of the picture - our food and how we grow it is the basis of all life. Covering the Hunter and Mid North Coast rural issues is now part of my role with ACM.
From cattle to coal. Once a specialist agriculture writer today its about community, in particular, the Upper Hunter. I have lived and worked in the region for more than 30 years. Land use issues and the future direction of our region. But you cannot take ag out of the picture - our food and how we grow it is the basis of all life. Covering the Hunter and Mid North Coast rural issues is now part of my role with ACM.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.