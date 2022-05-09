Singleton Council has been recognised for its "visionary leadership" as one of 35 organisations selected as HRD's 2022 Employers of Choice.
It is the second time Council has excelled in the prestigious human resources awards, gaining a five-star employer of choice for organisations with 100-499 staff alongside some of Australia's biggest businesses.
General Manager Jason Linnane said the award reflected the shift to collective leadership to drive outcomes for the community as well as the organisation's commitment to keeping employees healthy, safe and supported.
"We take an approach to empower all of our employees to have input into how our organisation delivers on our purpose to create community," he said.
"This approach builds on our ESSP philosophy for an engaged workforce operating in a safe and sustainable workplace that supports a performance-based culture.
"We have created a collective leadership framework and invested in building leadership qualities which started at the top levels of the organisation and is now being rolled out to develop leaders of the future.
"That was a significant advantage to help us keep our staff connected and engaged during the pandemic, when there was the issue of isolation to consider along with the diversity of the services we deliver under challenging circumstances."
Mr Linnane said the award reinforced Council's commitment to attracting and retaining staff with the best skills and experience by offering more than just a pay cheque.
"The results from the collective leadership approach, which are reflected in the five-star Employer of Choice, have contributed to improvements in recruitment and selection, learning and development, managing performance, succession planning and career development to create an environment where our staff can succeed and excel," he said.
"There are a number of positions currently available at Council and I encourage anyone who's looking for a rewarding career to consider working with us."
