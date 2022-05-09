You could say Jack Grainger's life has been dominated by the two Ms - music and mining. The latter provided the sustenance but it was the music that was the love of his life along with his wife Roslyn and their family. It took a pandemic to stop his musical pursuits which began when he was only three-years-old. Today the 89-year-old is learning to play a new instrument the clarinet to add to his expertise on the trombone, cornet, saxophone and harmonica.