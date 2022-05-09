The return of inter-school sports and great weather saw 28 teams from the Upper Hunter competing in the Steve Simpson Shield at Cook Park Singleton on Friday.
With more than 300 primary school students and their families enjoying a day of junior rugby league parking was at a premier along Ryan Avenue.
The Shield for sportsmanship and participating in good spirit was awarded to U10s Singleton Public School and U12 Denman Public School.
