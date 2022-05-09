The Singleton Argus
Home/Latest News

Plenty of runs, tackles and tries at the Steve Simpson Shield held at Cook Park Singleton on Friday

Louise Nichols
By Louise Nichols
Updated May 9 2022 - 5:32am, first published 3:58am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The return of inter-school sports and great weather saw 28 teams from the Upper Hunter competing in the Steve Simpson Shield at Cook Park Singleton on Friday.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Louise Nichols

Louise Nichols

Senior journalist

From cattle to coal. Once a specialist agriculture writer today its about community, in particular, the Upper Hunter. I have lived and worked in the region for more than 30 years. Land use issues and the future direction of our region. But you cannot take ag out of the picture - our food and how we grow it is the basis of all life. Covering the Hunter and Mid North Coast rural issues is now part of my role with ACM.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Singleton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.