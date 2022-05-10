The Singleton Argus
Home/Latest News

Singleton's Cody Heffernan inched closer to capturing his second national championship at Berry on the weekend

Updated May 10 2022 - 3:39am, first published 2:19am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

As the 2022 PBR (Professional Bull Riders) Australia season continued Saturday evening on the South Coast in Berry, Cody Heffernan inched closer to capturing his second national championship. Backed by a near perfect 2-for-3 showing, 2016 PBR Australia Champion Heffernan cliched his first event victory of the season, winning the Touring Pro Division's PBR at Big Country event, to further his stronghold atop the national standings.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News

Get the latest Singleton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.