As the 2022 PBR (Professional Bull Riders) Australia season continued Saturday evening on the South Coast in Berry, Cody Heffernan inched closer to capturing his second national championship. Backed by a near perfect 2-for-3 showing, 2016 PBR Australia Champion Heffernan cliched his first event victory of the season, winning the Touring Pro Division's PBR at Big Country event, to further his stronghold atop the national standings.