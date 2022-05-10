As the 2022 PBR (Professional Bull Riders) Australia season continued Saturday evening on the South Coast in Berry, Cody Heffernan inched closer to capturing his second national championship. Backed by a near perfect 2-for-3 showing, 2016 PBR Australia Champion Heffernan cliched his first event victory of the season, winning the Touring Pro Division's PBR at Big Country event, to further his stronghold atop the national standings.
While Heffernan began his campaign in less-than-ideal fashion, bucked off by Mac Daddy (Diamond S Bucking Bulls - Brian Scott) in a hard-fought 5.28 seconds in Round 1, his determination and resilience was on full display as the second round began.
Climbing aboard Cowboy Cartel G Force (Shultz Bucking Bulls), Heffernan reached the requisite 8 for 80.5 points to earn one of the eight coveted positions in the championship round.
Heffernan then readied to go head-to-head against Natural Hillbilly (Throsby & Russell & JC Cattle Co.) in the final round. Matching the powerful animal athlete jump-for-jump, Heffernan reached the requisite 8 for 85.5 points, winning the round and clinching the event victory.
Compliments of the golden finish, Heffernan netted 30 national points, allowing him to extend his lead over No. 2 Aaron Kleier (Clermont, Queensland) to 64 national points.
Seven-time PBR World Finals qualifier Lachlan Richardson, Gresford, was second, collecting 17 national points.
Going 1-for-3, Richardson delivered the top score at the Berry Showgrounds when he bested Velvety Elvis (Throsby & Russell Bucking Bulls) for a tour stop best 86.5 points in Round 2.
Richardson gained one position in the national standings as he seeks his first PBR Australia Championship in 2022, climbing from No. 4 to No. 3. He is now within 71 points of No. 1 Heffernan.
