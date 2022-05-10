Anyone who wants to improve their reading, writing or spelling can access one-on-one tutoring as part of a free, discreet program run by Singleton Public Library that is branching out to Singleton Youth Venue and Singleton Neighbourhood Centre.
Singleton is one of the few libraries in NSW with a specialised adult literacy program to connect volunteer tutors with people looking for support.
In Australia: about 44% of adults read at literacy level 1 to 2 (a low level) 38% of adults read at level 3. about 15% read at level 4 to 5 (the highest level).
Those born in Australia could have low literacy due to various circumstances including: learning difficulties. alternative preferences for learning. social circumstances that prevent school attendance or lead to many school changes.
Vicki Brereton, Council's Director Organisation and Community Capacity said the program was an example of the tangible assistance available to everyone in our community to improve all aspects of their lives.
The program works by training volunteers to be qualified to deliver one-on-one support sessions for members of the community.
"Literacy skills underpin digital literacy skills and challenges in this area can limit a person's employment options, impact their ability to engage with the world around them and influence their feelings of self worth," Mrs Brereton said.
"A new cohort of adult literacy tutors were trained at a session delivered by the Chair of Adult Learning Australia, Jo Medlin at the Library last month, which has expanded the number of volunteers we have to work with people.
"We're now reaching out to people who would like to work on their reading and writing to encourage them to be involved in the program.
"We understand it can be difficult for people to ask for help. Depending on the learner's preference, sessions can be conducted in the Library, at Singleton Youth Venue or Singleton Neighbourhood Centre in the privacy of meeting rooms."
If you or someone you know wants to improve their reading, writing or spelling, please contact Singleton Public Library on 02 6578 7500 or email library@singleton.nsw.gov.au
