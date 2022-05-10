The Singleton Argus
Home/Latest News

Singleton Library in association with the Youth and Neighbourhood centres will offer one-on-one tutoring as part of a free literacy program

Updated May 10 2022 - 4:21am, first published 4:04am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Singleton Neighbourhood Centre adult literacy volunteer tutors Jason Grainger and Renia Woodard with Singleton Councils Team Leader Library Programs Rob Stewart.

Anyone who wants to improve their reading, writing or spelling can access one-on-one tutoring as part of a free, discreet program run by Singleton Public Library that is branching out to Singleton Youth Venue and Singleton Neighbourhood Centre.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News

Get the latest Singleton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.