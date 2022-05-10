The Singleton Argus
Anzac Day at Bulga village began with a short Dawn Service in front of the Bulga Tavern

Updated May 10 2022 - 12:36pm, first published 12:19pm
REMEMBERING: Bulga Anzac Day service 2022. Photo supplied.

Anzac Day at Bulga village began with a short Dawn Service in front of the Bulga Tavern on Putty Road led by Mark from the tavern and Claudette Richards playing the bagpipes.

