Anzac Day at Bulga village began with a short Dawn Service in front of the Bulga Tavern on Putty Road led by Mark from the tavern and Claudette Richards playing the bagpipes.
At 10:00am children gathered at St Mark's Anglican Church where, guided by Frank Turnbull, they placed flags on the graves of all returned servicemen buried in the cemetery.
At 10.45am there was a short march led by Milbrodale Public School students accompanied by others proceeded to the Recreation Ground for an Anzac Service attended by around 100 people.
John Krey officiated the service which was attended by Sergeant Bannon from Singleton's Lone Pine Military Barracks who addressed the crowd. Also in attendance was Singleton Council's Deputy Mayor Tony Jarrett who also gave an address.
Mr Krey gave an interesting account of his father Charlie Krey's experiences in the New Zealand Navy aboard the ship "Kopara" during World War 2. Kopara (AK-62) ran supplies during the conflict from Noumea, New Caledonia, and Espiritu Santo, New Hebrides, to Guadalcanal and Tulagi, Solomons.
The Last Post and Reveille were played by Zac Bray with Aaron Bray performing flag raising duties.
Wreaths were laid at the Memorial Gates by Deputy Mayor Councillor Jarrett, Sergeant Bannon, Milbrodale School Students and others.
Following the service a light lunch was enjoyed by all present.
Two Up was played at Bulga Tavern from 1pm until sundown.
