State Matters | Changes to firearms access

The Government has listened and accepts that there is a need to do more to improve patient care with everything on the table when it comes to improving rural and regional health outcomes. The recently established Regional Health Division of NSW Health will play a key role in the ongoing work to improve and deliver excellent patient experiences and outcomes for the people of rural and regional NSW. In addition to improving patient access to care, NSW will work with the Federal Government to expand and integrate primary care models, including the GP workforce. A formal response to the NSW Parliamentary Inquiry will be handed down in coming months.