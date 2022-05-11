In saving a farm they protected a river system

Not everyone involved in the battle, that resulted in the protection of the property 'Rosedale' from being engulfed by an open cut mine, could make the gathering on the weekend to celebrate their success.
But for those present it provided a rare moment of joy after 14 long years of writing so many submissions to various departments and assessment hearings, participating in court cases, speaking at public hearings and keeping a vigilant watch on everything about the mining project just in case something popped up out of the blue.
"Rosedale' is located near the Camberwell village just north of Singleton and fronts Glennies Creek. The 190 hectare farm is owned by Wendy Bowman and it possesses many attributes one of which is clearly visible as you drive through its entrance gates - its a prime agricultural holding with river flats and excellent grazing lands.
Another attribute, if you wish to build a coalmine, has to do with the fact it adjoins one, Yancoal's Ashton operations, and for that company to establish a new open cut mine the Ashton South East Coal Project they needed to acquire 'Rosedale'.
So when Yancoal first proposed to develop the open cut mine in 2008 Mrs Bowman and residents of Camberwell importantly Deidre Olofsson began the task of objecting to the development on a number of grounds such as impacts on the village, air pollution and water.
At the heart of their argument was how could an open cut mine be built alongside the major water supply, in this case Glennies Creek, for the entire agricultural industries below Singleton.
"I spoke to the major players in Pokolbin wine and tourism industry and told them if anything happens to Glennies Creek say goodbye to your industry as the irrigation water you rely on comes from that source," Mrs Bowman said.
"They had no idea as people think only about the Hunter River but its water below Singleton is so reliant on water from Glennies Creek Dam and therefore the water that runs past 'Rosedale'.
"Destroy 'Rosedale' and you threaten so much more than one property.
"Getting that message across was not easy but eventually sense prevailed when the NSW Land and Environment Court said the company had to acquire the property before the mine could proceed and I refused all of their offers."
The planning approval granted by the Court in 2015 expired over the Easter long weekend, on Sunday, 17 April 2022 so the project in the words of those who fought it is now officially dead.
Speaking at the celebratory lunch surrounded by her supporters Mrs Bowman thanked them all saying whenever she became down hearted about the whole process a quick call to one of them raised her spirits and kept her going.
"Deidre was simply wonderful her dedication to getting facts from the departments over so many years and checking and double checking and questioning rulings and information has been so important," she added.
Hunter Environment Lobby, NSW Environment Defenders Office, Plains Clan of the Wonnarua People were among those who worked with Mrs Bowman is protecting the farm and the village of Camberwell.
Like so many landholders and communities impacted by extractive industries arriving on their doorstep the years of lobbying and campaigning takes a toll especially when in most cases the development is given approval.
So the women at the centre of saving 'Rosedale' were pleased that this mine will not go ahead.
For Mrs Bowman whose original family property "Granbalang' nows forms part of a nearby open cut pit saving 'Rosedale' was something special.
At 88 she talks about a new era for Camberwell and the properties along Glennies Creek which were long ago sold to Yancoal and look virtually abandoned with boarded up houses and no farming activity taking place.
She hopes to see the next generation taking on this rich farmland to produce food for the growing population of the Hunter thanks to the village's rich soils and water supply.
"Have this farm as the centrepiece of an agricultural revival in Camberwell and grow food for people down the valley," she said.
Saving her farm she added has prevented the destruction of so much more and we must use the opportunity this now presents to change the mindset of governments at local, state and federal levels to always protect our food sources.
From cattle to coal. Once a specialist agriculture writer today its about community, in particular, the Upper Hunter. I have lived and worked in the region for more than 30 years. Land use issues and the future direction of our region. But you cannot take ag out of the picture - our food and how we grow it is the basis of all life. Covering the Hunter and Mid North Coast rural issues is now part of my role with ACM.
