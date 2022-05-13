Visiting the Hunter to announce $2.7 million in Federal government funding towards the upgrade of facilities at the Singleton saleyards Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce also spent time talking about the importance not only beef but also coal for the nation's economy.
It was safe territory for Mr Joyce given Singleton is the thermal coal capital of the country and although the Coalition and Labor are committed to net zero emissions by 2050 there are plenty of other candidates's signs around the town declaring net zero emissions equates to zero jobs.
Mr Joyce said coal mining not only provided good well paying jobs but it underpinned government finances that were used to pay for schools, hospitals and infrastructure.
However a week earlier at the annual conference of the NSW Country Women's Association (CWA) there was unanimous support among the delegates for better protection around mining exploration on prime agricultural land and serious concerns about the lack of adequate protections for landholders.
The delegates also called for the NSW Government as a matter of urgency to rescind its decision to grant an extension to three Petroleum Exploration Licences (PEL) on the Liverpool Plains and for an overhaul of the Petroleum Act to remove the conditions that enable the existence of 'zombie' PELs
While Mr Joyce was critical of Labor not supporting their base, as in coalminers , the CWA, the largest rural based advocacy group in NSW, appears critical of governments that don't protect farmland.
When asked if The Nationals were not representing their base eg the CWA, Mr Joyce said the organisation and delegates were welcome to their opinions before adding he had been supportive of the fight to stop coal mining on the Liverpool Plains.
In the case of coal seam gas basically no one in the community wants it to go ahead and they cannot understand how the government can ignore such a united and strong opposition- Danica Leys
NSW CWA chief executive officer Danica Leys said there was such a depth of feeling about these issues at the conference.
"In the case of coal seam gas basically no one in the community wants it to go ahead and they cannot understand how the government can ignore such a united and strong opposition," she said.
"Farmers and their communities have done their research on this industry and the risks from CSG are too great and they don't want any developments on their farms - end of story."
Among the discussions between delegates during the conference was the need for transparency around political donations.
"Members were asking about political donations in particular when it involved donations from fossil fuel companies, "Ms Leys said.
"They want to ensure all donations made to political parties are transparent and the rules around them may need changing."
Part of the concern on this matter is despite the fact the members keep talking to government about their opposition to mining developments be that coal or CSG no action is being taken to address the issues they raise.
"We are listened to very politely but then nothing happens we find ourselves back fighting developments or exploration licences covering farmlands," Ms Leys said.
Among the other motions passed at the conference was the call for immediate action by state and federal governments to address the current crisis in the provision of primary medical services as a result of the lack of general practitioners and medical staffing in hospitals in rural NSW.
A new president was also elected Joy Beames. Mrs Beams has been a member of the Dunedoo CWA Branch for the past 30 years and said she was committed to working hard for all members across the more than 400 branches around the state.
"Access to health services, social isolation, adequate provision of secure housing, protection of valuable farmland and the rights of farmers, and environmental challenges are among the issues that impact all our branch communities - country and city - and will be a priority for our association into the future," she said.
"For years, the CWA has lobbied governments to address the disparities in health outcomes, access, and quality of care for people living in rural, regional, and remote NSW. It is now apparent that ongoing neglect has resulted in a decline of health services and outcomes for people living outside of major metropolitan centres in NSW."
Outgoing president Stephanie Stanhope, a member of the Bega branch, said it had been an honour to lead the association for the past three years and represent members in advocating for a better deal for rural and regional NSW.
She described the organisation as having 8000 voices.
From cattle to coal. Once a specialist agriculture writer today its about community, in particular, the Upper Hunter. I have lived and worked in the region for more than 30 years. Land use issues and the future direction of our region. But you cannot take ag out of the picture - our food and how we grow it is the basis of all life. Covering the Hunter and Mid North Coast rural issues is now part of my role with ACM.
