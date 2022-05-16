The Singleton Argus
Singleton Public School student selected in Hunter team for state PSSA netball

Updated May 16 2022 - 4:28am, first published 4:04am
Singleton Public School student Alexis is a keen netballer who has been selected in the Hunter team for the PSSA competition.

Singleton Public School student, Alexis is taking her opportunity to represent the Hunter team in the state competition seriously after her selection at the Hunter trials last month.

