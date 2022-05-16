Singleton Public School student, Alexis is taking her opportunity to represent the Hunter team in the state competition seriously after her selection at the Hunter trials last month.
Alexis has played netball since she was in Kindergarten and thoroughly enjoys the sport, challenging herself while playing at Branxton and moving into the Kurri Kurri Representative team. She is inspired by her favourite team the Giants.
Advertisement
"I was nervous when I attended the Hunter Netball trial as I didn't think I would make it to the next round as there were a lot of good players there" stated Alexis. "We played eight games where we were selected to possible and probables. These groups then played another eight games with ten-minute halves."
There were ninety girls and boys at the trials, thirty one were selected for the possibles and probables, with a final twelve selected on the day. Alexis stated she was shocked and excited when selected and looks forward to training with the team in Maitland prior to the games. Her goal is to try her best, play hard and work on her stepping.
The state Netball games will deliver some nerves and excitement but will be an experience Alexis will cherish.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.