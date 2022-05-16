Team New South Wales are on the verge of clinching their first PBR Origin Series Championship victory in Brisbane this Saturday night, after a spectacular performance at the Tamworth Origin II event last month saw them even out the score to 1-1.
Since the series inception in 2019, Team Queensland have dominated, with two Origin victories already under their belt. However, Team New South Wales Captain and 2016 PBR Australia Champion, Cody Heffernan, is hoping his team can replicate their performance in Tamworth to take out their first PBR Monster Energy Tour Origin Series Championship win.
"After the loss in Newcastle, I think the boys are really excited to have come back to Tamworth and put on a real good show, ride some bulls and take it to Brisbane," says Heffernan.
"We proved that we can beat Team Queensland, so without a doubt we can go to Brisbane and beat them."
The third and final instalment of the PBR Monster Energy Tour Origin Series will take place this Saturday night, May 21 at the Brisbane Entertainment Centre., and will determine which state is the supreme bull riding powerhouse.
PBR Australia General Manager, Glen Young, says vital points will also be up for grabs this weekend which will play a crucial role in determining who will qualify for the PBR Monster Energy Tour Grand Finals occurring in Townsville in November.
"In addition to vying for the title of PBR Australia Origin Champion, riders will also be competing for points towards the Australian national standings and broader PBR World standing," says Mr Young.
"The PBR Monster Energy Tour Grand Finals is the richest bull riding event in the entire southern hemisphere. The best rider of the series gets a $7,500 bonus and this year's Australian Champion will receive a $50,000 year-end bonus."
With up to $40,000 on the line in Brisbane this weekend, anticipation is building for which state will be crowned the 2022 PBR Monster Energy Tour Origin Series Champion.
"Both Team Queensland and Team New South Wales have performed very strongly in the first two rounds, so there is no doubt that this weekend will be a nail-biting event," continues Mr Young.
"The PBR Monster Energy Tour Origin Series Championship winner is the team with the highest combined score in the event aggregate.
"We couldn't think of a better place to host the final state vs. state bull riding showdown."
