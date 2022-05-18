For the first time in decades the electors in the seat of Hunter will not be able to vote for a member of the Fitzgibbon family.
No matter the outcome of Saturday's federal election the seat will have a new representative, following the retirement of sitting member Labor's Joel Fitzgibbon.
Mr Fitzgibbon held Hunter from 1996-2022 having taken over the seat from his father Eric who was first elected in 1984.
Hunter has been held by Labor since 1910 and was considered a safe seat until the shock result of 2019 when Singleton coalminer and then One Nation candidate Stuart Bonds pushed Mr Fitzgibbon into relying on preferences for the first time.
Mr Bonds recorded the highest primary One National vote in the country at 21.59 per cent. The result saw Mr Fitzgibbon's primary vote drop by more than 14 per cent.
Hunter, when Mr Fitzgibbon was first elected, took in more of the Upper Hunter and the southern part of the Liverpool Plains. The area north of Aberdeen is now part of the New England electorate.
Today the seat includes areas around Lake Macquarie as well as the major centres of Singleton, Cessnock and Muswellbrook.
The changing geography of the electorate combined with the ongoing debate about how best to meet net zero emissions by 2050 have shaped the campaign along with the rising cost of living, job security and housing affordability.
The Greens candidate, Janet Murray, is advocating what they describe as 'real action on climate change'.
Labor and The Nationals, represented by Dan Repacholi and James Thomson respectively, are happy to support net zero by 2050 and at the same time argue coal mining remains vital for our economy.
One Nation candidate Dale McNamara, United Australia Party candidate Geoff Passfield Geoff Passfield and the now independent Stuart Bonds do not support the net zero stance and call for more coal fired power stations and more coal mines.
Since the 2019 result The Nationals have considered Hunter as a possible gain following a strong result in last year's state by-election for Upper Hunter.
Singleton
Jerrys Plains
Milbrodale
Broke
Glendon
Lower Belford
Elderslie
Emergency telephone voting has been introduced this election for voters who are required to isolate. Instructions on how to access this service will appear on the AEC website from Wednesday (close of postal voting applications).
To access this service you will need to register on the Australian Electoral Commission website and provide a positive PCR or rapid antigen test (RAT) that has been registered with NSW Health. Voters will need to provide proof of the date and time of their positive PCR result, or the serial number of their RAT.
The tele-voting service will be available to those who are required to be in COVID isolation for three days up to and including Election Day. That's Thursday, May 19, Friday, May 20 and Saturday, May 21.
Close contacts to a positive COVID-19 case are no longer required to isolate in any Australian state or territory. Voters who are a close contact will still be required to vote on May 21.
Thousands of new staff have been hired by the AEC to help with the tele-voting process. It is only available to the COVID-affected or visually impaired.
From cattle to coal. Once a specialist agriculture writer today its about community, in particular, the Upper Hunter. I have lived and worked in the region for more than 30 years. Land use issues and the future direction of our region. But you cannot take ag out of the picture - our food and how we grow it is the basis of all life. Covering the Hunter and Mid North Coast rural issues is now part of my role with ACM.
