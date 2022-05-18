The federal election will be held on Saturday, May 21. The Singleton LGA is within the seat of Hunter.
The following profiles were supplied to ACM in the candidates' own words, and appear in ballot paper order.
Age: 60
Occupation: Retired engineer, part-time assistant winemaker
Background: I was retrenched as manager of the blast furnace department when the steelworks shut down. It's not a good feeling, and I will work hard to ensure workers in the Hunter are supported in the transition away from fossil fuel. I continued to apply my engineering skills in the not-for-profit sector. I managed improvements at Kurri Preschool, upgraded the high school canteen kitchen and improved the food served at my mother's aged care facility. For close to 30 years, my husband and I have worked on reducing our impact on the environment. It's time for government to transform our economy to ensure our environment is safe for future generations.
Age: 39
Occupation: Fitter and turner
Background: We've been ignored by the Liberal and National government for the past decade. We need and deserve a big voice that's going to stand up and fight for our fair share, which is why I've decided to run for Hunter. Having worked for years in the mining industry and chosen to raise my family right here in the Hunter, I'm acutely aware of the issues that we face. Stagnant wages, job insecurity, rising cost of living and cuts to Medicare are all big issues. Labor will also deliver same job, same pay laws to stop labour-hire companies ripping off workers.
Age: 63
Occupation: Registered nurse
Background: I am a registered nurse of 35 years now working in an emergency department, caring for people with strength and compassion on what is often the worst day of their lives. I volunteer with Dog Rescue Newcastle providing sanctuary to a variety of fur-kids. I am standing to protect the vulnerable and to advocate for nationally consistent laws banning puppy and kitten farming, an end to factory farming and live export and to protect our unique wildlife from habitat destruction. I have lived in the Hunter for 45 years and, with my husband, have four children and seven grandchildren.
Age: 35
Occupation:
Plant mechanic
Background: Father to Penny and Indy and husband to Sini. I work as a plant mechanic in the coalmining industry. I've lived in this region and raised my family here my entire adult life. Like millions of Australians, I got sick of the major parties making life harder, not easier, for ordinary citizens. They collude together in the echo chamber of Canberra to exploit, disregard and play off our region against others. I'm running for the sake of the industry I love and work in and my family and friends in the region. I'm worried our region will be sold off and forgotten about in the pursuit of brainless net-zero policies.
Background: I was born, raised and educated in the Hunter. I worked at the Commonwealth Bank then left to get married and raise five children. I have fostered two more kids and have four grandchildren. I returned to the workforce but suffered discrimination in two male-dominated businesses. Due to government restrictions, my mother died alone in 2020. I returned to the Hunter last year to spend more time with my children and grandchildren. I have long held an interest in natural health. I stand for everyone's right to make uncoerced medical decisions regarding their own health.
Age: 50
Occupation: Teacher
Background: I've been married for 29 years and have two adult children. I have lived, worked and raised my family in the Hunter. I'm an ex-tradie who has worked in labour-hire and taught at TAFE and in industry before retraining as an industrial arts teacher. I'm running in this election because this is my home, and it's time the people of the Hunter got a fair go. I'm here to fight for the coal industry and for the jobs it provides. I will fight with everything I have for what's best for our region.
Age: 29
Occupation: Community relations officer
Background: I grew up in regional NSW with parents who run their own small business. I am married to my amazing wife, Claire, with two young kids living in Cameron Park. After studying a double degree in business and law at the University of Newcastle I worked on the V8 Supercars project and currently work for a local school. I am passionate about making sure our kids and grandkids can land the job of their dreams in the Hunter. We need a vision for the future where we back existing industries whilst creating new opportunities for families.
Age: 63
Occupation: Executive director
Background: I am a great Australian success story. A born and bred Singleton local who has lived in the Hunter all his life, I am a self-made man with extensive business experience and success in the coalmining, agricultural, horse racing and hospitality industries, covering the wide economic diversity of the Hunter electorate.
Age: 59
Occupation: Earthmoving
Background: I have worked in an earthmoving business for 14 years. Before that I worked in a family business called Riverview Hostel at Cooranbong. For most of my working life I have looked after the elderly and disadvantaged. l grew up in the nursing home industry. I can see a lot of problems with this regime that need correcting.
