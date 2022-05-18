All the power and theatrics of wrestling is coming to Singleton at the end of month with the event also use of raise awareness and funds for the charity Fighter's Against Child Abuse Australia.
The wrestlers male and female will be in town and performing on Saturday, May 28th , at Club Singleton, 50 Pitt Street. Doors will open at 7.30pm. Tickets are now on sale now through Club Singleton.
The event's promoter Lisa Crawford, owner of Wrestle Strong Dojo, said "We are looking to have a huge card with Number One Contenders match for the Heavyweight title, The tag team titles, Women's title and the JNR Heavyweight title all being contested on the night."
"The show will run for more than two hours and introduce Singleton to over 18 of the Dojo's top competitive, fun and entertaining wrestlers."
One of the highlights of the evening will see President of Fighters Against Child Abuse Australia, (FACAA) Adam Washbourne, (seen recently in the US series "Young Rock" as Skull Murphy) will be involved in the number one contender's matchup for the Heavyweight title along with The Muay Thai Luchador EL Mas Terrible and the Japanese Pirate Kaizoku.
Other wrestlers include:
"We partner with the charity Fighter's Against Child Abuse Australia for events in order to raise awareness and funds for the not for profit charity," Ms Crawford said.
Fighters Against Child Abuse Australia works in two ways:
* They advocate for improvements to child protection laws, Phoenix survivor's healing program which will help children who have survived child abuse through the use of empowering physical activities and mentoring programs.
* They offer fully funded martial arts tuition to survivors of child abuse in order to help them break the cycle of child abuse.
According to the FACAA for the martial arts programs the organisation pays every cost involved from tuition to uniforms and equipment and even tournaments should they choose to compete.
