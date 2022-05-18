The Singleton Argus
Theatrics and power of top performing wrestlers coming to Singleton on May 28

May 18 2022 - 4:09am
UNIQUE: The First Bangladesh wrestler the Yoga Master Shaz Namaste will be defending his title against the high flying Xero. Photo supplied.

All the power and theatrics of wrestling is coming to Singleton at the end of month with the event also use of raise awareness and funds for the charity Fighter's Against Child Abuse Australia.

