Leadership is what is needed to improve air quality for residents of the Upper Hunter.
"We really need leadership on this issue, especially at a Federal level, where it has been seriously lacking," said Newcastle based GP Dr Ben Ewald and member of Doctors for the Environment Australia.
Advertisement
He was commenting on a recent report prepared by the Australian Conservation Foundation (ACF) that found Muswellbrook was the third most polluted postcode in the country when it came to air pollution.
ACF's analysis of the National Pollutant Inventory's emission data reveals that six of the ten postcodes with the highest air pollution host a coal-fired power station or coal mine.
Their analysis focused on five air pollutants - coarse particles (PM10), fine particles (PM2.5), sulphur dioxide (SO2), oxides of nitrogen (NOx) and mercury.
AGL's coal fired Bayswater Power Station located near Muswellbrook (postcode 2333) increased its NOx, SO2, and mercury pollution in 2020/21 compared to 2019/20, while decreasing its power output according to the ACF.
Dr Ewald said the transition to renewable energy and the closure of coal fired power stations provided the best solution for improving air quality in communities like Muswellbrook and Singleton.
"The Upper Hunter can secure good technical jobs in the renewable industry and with energy storage such as batteries and hydro coming online those jobs will only increase," he said.
"But we need leadership from governments to make this transition work for local communities. The workers at Liddell and Bayswater power stations have the ability to handle industrial scale transmission and that expertise should be used alongside the grid connections that exist at the power stations to achieve a transition not only in how power is generated but the workforce itself."
In addition to overseeing this energy transition Dr Ewald wants to see stricter air pollution controls implemented for coal fire plants.
He said in Europe and North America coal fired plants are fitted with scrubbers to prevent emissions of NOx, SO2 gases - these are not required in Australia.
"Our licences are written very generously for the power plant operators which means we accept pollution levels ten times high than Europe and 50 times higher than Japan," he said.
"This is totally unacceptable for communities like the Upper Hunter and the health outcomes from air pollution are well documented and serious increased heart attacks and strokes and lower birthweight in babies."
He would like to see the inclusion of environmental health impacts when planning departments or assessment bodies were making decision on whether to approve developments such coal mines.
Comment has been sough from AGL.
From cattle to coal. Once a specialist agriculture writer today its about community, in particular, the Upper Hunter. I have lived and worked in the region for more than 30 years. Land use issues and the future direction of our region. But you cannot take ag out of the picture - our food and how we grow it is the basis of all life. Covering the Hunter and Mid North Coast rural issues is now part of my role with ACM.
From cattle to coal. Once a specialist agriculture writer today its about community, in particular, the Upper Hunter. I have lived and worked in the region for more than 30 years. Land use issues and the future direction of our region. But you cannot take ag out of the picture - our food and how we grow it is the basis of all life. Covering the Hunter and Mid North Coast rural issues is now part of my role with ACM.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.