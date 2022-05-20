In what is likely to be the last campaign policy announcement affecting Singleton in the federal election, a re-elected Coalition Government, will provide $15 million towards the Bulga-Milbrodale Water Supply Project.
Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce, who has spent the last two days in the Hunter electorate, was this morning visiting Nightingale Wines at Broke to announce this funding describing it as securing a water connection for the agricultural industries in the region as well as to 180 properties, including Milbrodale Public School.
Mr Joyce said the project would provide the region with water security, create jobs and drive economic development.
"Water is fundamental for our agricultural businesses and this project will support the regionally significant vineyards and wine tourism in the Broke - Fordwich Wine Region which brings in about $14 million per year," the Deputy Prime Minister said.
Singleton Council Mayor Sue Moore said the Council was very excited with the announcement of $15 million for the project.
"It will deliver significant ongoing economic benefits by enabling further agri and tourism business growth in the Broke Fordwich Wine region," Mayor Sue Moore said.
"Further to that, it will also deliver potable water for households and the Milbrodale Public School.
However president of the Bulga Milbrodale Progress Association John Krey said the first he had heard about the $15m project was when he was contacted by the Singleton Argus.
"Mr Joyce hasn't been in contact with the Association in fact we haven't heard from anyone about this particular water connection plan," he said.
"Earlier on the idea to connect the village with town water was going to be funded through the mining Voluntary Planning Agreements (VPA) and there was talk of not only water but also sewerage connection.
"The community did not want the sewerage plant and then there was also much discussion of whether the water was connected to the house or simply ran past the property. Many homes in the village are more than 300 metres from the roadway so the cost of water connection from a mains pipe becomes very expensive."
Other issues raised by the Bulga community was not only the actual cost of water connection to their homes but also whether they would be forced to pay for water charges simply because a water mains now ran past their property.
"None of these issues has been resolved and this announcement does nothing to answer those questions," Mr Krey said.
He also noted the significant increase in the cost of the project which during earlier discussion with Singleton Council was substantially less than the $15m now required to build the water connection to the village.
Justin Fitzpatrick-Barr, Singleton Council's Director Infrastructure and Planning said "There were discussions around the inclusion of the Bulga-Milbrodale Water Supply Scheme in negotiations for VPA funding.
"However, the community did not support the use of VPA funds for this project.
"Council has completed the final plans to deliver potable water to about 200 properties in Bulga and Milbrodale, including residents, businesses, Milbrodale Public School, the Hunter Valley Fire Control Centre and Bulga Police Station.
"The plans include about 21km of watermains, a 1ML reservoir and water booster station.
"We have since been advocating to the State and Australian governments for funding to complete this project through our Infrastructure Agenda.
"Now that $15million has been announced by the Australian Government, our water and sewer team will undertake preliminary works to then go to tender to deliver the Bulga-Milbrodale water Supply for the benefit of the community."
From cattle to coal. Once a specialist agriculture writer today its about community, in particular, the Upper Hunter. I have lived and worked in the region for more than 30 years. Land use issues and the future direction of our region. But you cannot take ag out of the picture - our food and how we grow it is the basis of all life. Covering the Hunter and Mid North Coast rural issues is now part of my role with ACM.
