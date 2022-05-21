The long line-up at Singleton heights Public School this morning was according to veteran political party volunteers the biggest they have seen.
In fact they were enjoying the chance, the slow moving line, provided for them to argue their case to vote for their particular candidate.
Advertisement
Labor's Dan Repacholi stood out well he is very tall and he told The Singleton Argus he had done everything he could to ensure the seat remains with Labor.
"I feel confident all the work we have been doing will see the people of the Hunter stay with Labor," he said.
Just a bit closer to the actual polling room was Pauline Hanson's One Nation's Dale McNamara candidate himself an old hand at this election day business having spent this time last year running for the same party in the Upper Hunter by-election.
He was telling the voters that net zero emission equals no jobs and even worse loss of jobs added don't vote for the major parties they will let you down.
In a polling centre covered in election material screaming we love coal and coal miners The Greens were happy to report they were receiving more interest than in previous campaigns.
From cattle to coal. Once a specialist agriculture writer today its about community, in particular, the Upper Hunter. I have lived and worked in the region for more than 30 years. Land use issues and the future direction of our region. But you cannot take ag out of the picture - our food and how we grow it is the basis of all life. Covering the Hunter and Mid North Coast rural issues is now part of my role with ACM.
From cattle to coal. Once a specialist agriculture writer today its about community, in particular, the Upper Hunter. I have lived and worked in the region for more than 30 years. Land use issues and the future direction of our region. But you cannot take ag out of the picture - our food and how we grow it is the basis of all life. Covering the Hunter and Mid North Coast rural issues is now part of my role with ACM.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.