Hunter Valley Police are appealing to the community for information into an assault that occurred at KFC in George Street, Singleton on Saturday, March 12, 2022 around 8.30pm.
A 48-year-old male was punched to the head area numerous times after he had an altercation at the location. He sustained minor injuries.
Police believe that the male and female depicted in the images may be able to assist with their enquiries.
Anyone with further information is urged to contact Singleton Police Station on 02 65787499, Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000 or http://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.
