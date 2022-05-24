The Singleton Argus
Biggest Morning Tea at the Australian Christian Colleges raises almost $4000 for cancer research

Updated May 24 2022 - 3:15am, first published 1:46am
Last week, Australian Christian College (ACC) Singleton held its very own Australia's Biggest Morning Tea event, raising almost $4,000 for cancer research.

