Last week, Australian Christian College (ACC) Singleton held its very own Australia's Biggest Morning Tea event, raising almost $4,000 for cancer research.
A total of 215 people from the wider Singleton community attended, as well as staff and students from the school. The event also included an address Cassandra Griffin, Biobanking and Clinical Research Manager at the University of Newcastle.
