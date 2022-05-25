Projects currently in motion include $711,000 for the Plan of Management and Masterplan as well as the playing field upgrade for Howe Park - (funded by the Resources for Regions program); $259,000 for Aussie Rules floodlighting at James Cook Park (funded by the Resources for Regions program, the Local Roads and Community Infrastructure Program and developer contributions); and $250,000 for athletics track improvements at James Cook Park (funded by the Resources for Regions program).