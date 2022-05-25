The Singleton Argus
Home/Latest News

Looking for a new career or returning to the workforce then Bright Futures: Learn to Earn forum is a great place to start

Updated May 25 2022 - 2:41am, first published 1:32am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

If you're looking for your next career move, returning to the workforce or making the leap into your first job, you could find the tools you need at a free event showcasing the courses and training initiatives available in the Singleton area.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News

Get the latest Singleton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.