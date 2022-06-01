If you're looking for your next career move, returning to the workforce or making the leap into your first job, you could find the tools you need at a free event showcasing the courses and training initiatives available in the Singleton area.
Bright Futures: Learn to Earn, to be held at Singleton High School hall from 4pm to 7pm on June 23, 2022, aims to help the Singleton community - especially displaced, unemployed, out-of-the-workforce, returning to work, first-time workers or those looking to start a business - connect with the wealth of training options available without the need to travel.
The event is another initiative of Singleton Council's Employment Pathways Program, supported by the NSW Government's Resources for Regions Program, which focuses on getting job seekers skilled and employed.
Vicki Brereton, Council's Director Organisation and Community Capacity people of all ages and backgrounds were invited to attend, and participants could sign up for courses on the day.
"The Bright Futures: Learn to Earn event provides a central point of information for jobseekers with access to the experts who can help them navigate what courses are available locally, or refer them to other services to achieve their career goals," Mrs Brereton said.
"From fully-funded courses to short courses, information on starting a business to local community services and advisors available to help, we encourage anyone to come along to find out what you can do to get the job you want - whether you're looking for a change, entering or returning to the workforce or leaving school."
Mrs Brereton said with so many options available to jobseekers across the region, the volume of information could be overwhelming for people to know where to start, or what training they need to launch into their ideal career.
"It doesn't matter if you're beginning on your employment journey, dreaming of starting a business, need to adopt changing occupational requirements or re-entering the workforce, there'll be expert advice to support and equip you to move forward," she said.
"This is a great event for all local jobseekers and a great example of how Council is working with our community to develop tangible solutions to support the prosperity and wellbeing of our residents."
The Singleton Employment Pathways Program is funded by the NSW Government's Resources for Regions program. The Bright Futures: Learn to Earn event will feature a range of exhibitors from Registered Training Organisations, Group Training Organisations, Community Services, Small Business Trainers, Learner Driver Trainers, and Careers Advisors.
To register your free ticket, visit https://brightfutureslearntoearn.eventbrite.com.au
