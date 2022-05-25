The Singleton Argus
Fire & Rescue respond to a garbage truck contents that had caught fire

Updated May 25 2022 - 2:49am, first published 2:44am
Earlier this morning (Wednesday, May 25) at approximately 9:00am, Singleton Fire & Rescue were responded to reports of a truck fire

