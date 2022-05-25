Earlier this morning (Wednesday, May 25) at approximately 9:00am, Singleton Fire & Rescue were responded to reports of a truck fire
Emergency services arrived and found a garbage truck contents alight.
Firefighters used breathing apparatus and a line of hose to extinguish the fire after it had been tipped out.
Advertisement
Once the fire was extinguished, it was left in Singleton Council's care to clean up the area.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.