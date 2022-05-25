Singleton Council's request for rate rise

At this month's Singleton Council meeting it was decided a request would be made to increase rates above the allowable range to strengthen the council's financial position.
The request for a two percent increase has to be approved by the NSW Independent Pricing and Regulatory Tribunal (IPART), that has set a 2022-23 rate peg for each council, ranging from 0.7 per cent to 5.0 per cent.
The rate peg determines the maximum percentage amount by which a council may increase its general income for the year.
According to IPART local councils seeking a special variation to general income above the rate peg amount, or to increase minimum rate levels above the statutory limit, are required to submit applications to IPART for review and assessment.
Singleton Council's minutes say they'd agreed to make a permanent Additional Special Variation Application of 2 per cent under section 508(2) of the Local Government Act 1993, being 1.30 per cent higher than the IPART approved increase of 0.70 per cent, which will generate an additional $307,000 general rate income in the first year.
This increase request is based on the fact that the council can demonstrate financial need such that, in the absence of a special variation, it would not have sufficient capacity to meet all its obligations as identified in the 2021/22 Long-term Financial Plan as and when they fall due in 2022/23.
The minutes state that the council has considered the impact on ratepayers and the community in 2022-23 and will provide assistance using its Hardship Policy to ratepayers if required and that the amount of the increase is reasonable to ensure the council's long-term financial viability.
Before voting on the request to IPART, Singleton Council voted on adopting the March 2022 Quarterly Budget Review Statement.
Following the review, the council's Net Operating Result before capital items for the year showed a projected surplus of $1 million compared to Council's original budget of a $1.90 million surplus.
The operating result is an improvement of $1.4 million in the March quarter due to several variations as identified in the Quarterly Review Statement.
An advanced payment of the 2022-23 Financial Assistance Grant of approximately $3.3 million was received in April. This represents 75 percent of the FAG payment for the 2022-23 period.
Singleton Council's General Manager Jason Linnane, commenting on the financial reviews, said: "Council at its meeting of May 17, 2022 adopted the March 2022 Quarterly Budget Review Statement, which included a projected $1million surplus for Council's Net Operating Result before capital items for the year".
"There has been a concentrated effort in financial management over the past several years which has delivered consecutive positive results, and the latest Quarterly Budget Review Statement indicates that our track record is likely to continue in 2021/2022 with our fifth consecutive surplus budget," he said.
"The latest estimate does include the early additional payment of the Federal Government's financial assistance grant which is estimated to be approximately $1.1m.
"Like all organisations and households across Australia, we are impacted by the challenges of rising costs, especially for materials and fuel which will pose significant challenges for our financial position moving forward.
"We already have a robust process in place to improve efficiencies within our organisation and are continually reviewing opportunities to increase Council's income, including developing policy and strategy around non rate-related income sources.
"Our ultimate aim is to ensure we can deliver the same level of service, if not better, within our means so that our community can have confidence in their local council and be proud of their local community.
"We also continue to seek opportunities for grant funding for infrastructure projects, community programs and events such as the as the recent Firelight Festival to deliver even more for the people of Singleton."
From cattle to coal. Once a specialist agriculture writer today its about community, in particular, the Upper Hunter. I have lived and worked in the region for more than 30 years. Land use issues and the future direction of our region. But you cannot take ag out of the picture - our food and how we grow it is the basis of all life. Covering the Hunter and Mid North Coast rural issues is now part of my role with ACM.
