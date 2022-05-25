The Singleton Argus
Singleton Council applies for special two percent increase in rates to generate $307,000 in additional income next financial year

Louise Nichols
Louise Nichols
Updated May 25 2022 - 3:07am, first published 3:06am
Singleton Council's request for rate rise

At this month's Singleton Council meeting it was decided a request would be made to increase rates above the allowable range to strengthen the council's financial position.

