Labor's happy place is the Singleton Heights polling centre

Singleton Heights Public School's polling centre on Saturday provided the only win for our incoming federal member Dan Repacholi in the district.
All other polling centres in the Singleton LGA, on a two party preferred count, were won by The Nationals' candidate James Thomson. But a win is a win and Mr Repacholi is very happy with the result.
Advertisement
The long line-up at Singleton Heights Public School on Saturday morning was according to veteran political party volunteers the biggest they have seen.
But it allowed the candidates a chance for one last impression with the voters before they entered the polling booth.
Former coalminer Mr Repacholi felt he was among friends and that transferred to the end result.
Pauline Hanson's One Nation's Dale McNamara candidate was also at the Heights.
He is an old hand at this election day business having spent this time last year running for the same party in the Upper Hunter by-election.
He was telling the voters that net zero emission equals no jobs adding don't vote for the major parties they will let you down. Unfortunately his party's vote fell nearly 12 per cent.
From cattle to coal. Once a specialist agriculture writer today its about community, in particular, the Upper Hunter. I have lived and worked in the region for more than 30 years. Land use issues and the future direction of our region. But you cannot take ag out of the picture - our food and how we grow it is the basis of all life. Covering the Hunter and Mid North Coast rural issues is now part of my role with ACM.
From cattle to coal. Once a specialist agriculture writer today its about community, in particular, the Upper Hunter. I have lived and worked in the region for more than 30 years. Land use issues and the future direction of our region. But you cannot take ag out of the picture - our food and how we grow it is the basis of all life. Covering the Hunter and Mid North Coast rural issues is now part of my role with ACM.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.