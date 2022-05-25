Singleton's Seed Library has a borrowing record that would impress even the most ardent bookworm.
Since July 1, 2021 until the end of April 2022 almost 1000 packets of seeds were borrowed through the program, which is run jointly by the Singleton Library and Singleton Slow Food Group. And by borrowed we actually mean the seed packets were used by the borrowers to grow plants in their gardens.
The seeds are provided free of charge with library cardholders able to take three packets every two months. Based on the seasons borrowers can source the veggie seeds best suited to the growing conditions.
At the moment gardeners sowing late autumn crops are being encouraged to take advantage of the Seed Library's with a range of seeds including broad beans, carrots, cauliflower, beetroot and kale ready to be planted now.
Singleton Slow Food member and Seed Library volunteer coordinator Pearl Garrett said the program was proving to be very popular and a wonderful resource for many gardeners old and new. She took on the role of the volunteer coordinator when the position became vacant saying she didn't want to see the program finish when it was just starting to flourish.
Originally from Queensland Mrs Garrett moved to the Hunter Valley 2007 when she took accepted a cadetship with miner Glencore. At the time she was studying mining engineering and the cadetship allowed her to complete her degree and at the same work and learn skills in the industry.
She is particularly interested in mine rehabilitation and mine closure planning. A keen gardener she is now learning more about saving seeds since taking on the coordination role from the program's founder Janine.
"I hadn't actually done much seed saving but now in this role I am taking a greater interest in how best to save seeds," she said.
She and her husband Warren have two young boys George, three years old, and Henry, almost one.
"The boys love being in the garden although it probably helps that their sandpit is located in the middle of our vegetable garden. My husband isn't a gardener but he likes chickens so we have four pretty hens," she said.
"Being out in the garden is relaxing and very enjoyable for me and the boys and growing our own food is also important it's part of the Slow Food philosophy trying to reduce food miles and keeping the produce locally sourced. We have had people from Maitland and Scone donate seeds to the library which is great as well as the many locals, who have really supported the program" Mrs Garrett said.
Vicki Brereton, Singleton Council's Director Organisation and Community Capacity, said it was recycling at its best at a time when food prices were on the rise.
"A seed library works much like a traditional library in that seed packets are loaned out to library members in the same way as a book, except that the packet doesn't need to be returned," she said. "We encourage people borrowing seed packets to harvest seeds from the healthy plants and return them to the Library so they can be loaned to other gardeners in Singleton. It's a real success story that the Seed Library is already so popular that we rarely have to buy seeds in because it's largely self-sustained by the number of seeds donated back by local gardeners."
Among the many advantages of the Seed Library, the donated seeds are suitable for the local growing area and climate which offers a greater chance of success in other local gardens.
"Most commercial seeds are sourced from plants grown interested namely Victoria and South Australia. Which is fine but those seeds may not be as well suited to the local growing conditions," Mrs Garrett said. "You do get better results from seeds grown locally it is what happened in previous generations. People still talk about growing grandma's pumpkins."
She added we would like to see the program develop a sustainable local food culture.
"If you're brand new to gardening, and even if you're not new to gardening and you've got a bare patch of dirt, what's it going to hurt if you go and get a free packet of seeds from the Library and throw them in the ground?"
Mrs Garrett is keen to hear from anyone who would like to volunteer with the program and also they would be very happy to receive donated seeds.
If you would like to volunteer to help pack seeds occasionally, message the Slow Food Singleton Facebook page or leave your name at the Library. Identified seeds with dates when sown and harvested can also be left at the library. The Seed Library is available to all members of Singleton Library. For more information about the Seed Library, planting your seeds or to volunteer, visit Seed Library on the Singleton Council website.
In other Singleton Slow Food news, the group will be running another citrus rescue soon. The group will facilitate the giving and receiving of free local citrus through winter. Keep an eye on their Facebook page. Also keep an eye on their page for information about the Edible Garden Trail to be held in and around Singleton on October 16. The group is seeking expressions of interest from veggie/fruit gardeners in Singleton who would like to open their garden on that day. Contact Jan on 6571 1348.
