"A seed library works much like a traditional library in that seed packets are loaned out to library members in the same way as a book, except that the packet doesn't need to be returned," she said. "We encourage people borrowing seed packets to harvest seeds from the healthy plants and return them to the Library so they can be loaned to other gardeners in Singleton. It's a real success story that the Seed Library is already so popular that we rarely have to buy seeds in because it's largely self-sustained by the number of seeds donated back by local gardeners."