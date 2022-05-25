Singleton's Lucy Hungerford obviously has a real talent for refereeing soccer.
The 16-year-old was recently recognised for her skills being awarded the 2022 Referee of the Year during the annual Northern NSW Football Female Football Week.
She may well the youngest recipient of this award.
A former Singleton Strikers junior, who made the move from playing to refereeing the game, Lucy hopes one day to be in charge of a W-League match.
In 2020 she was awarded the Junior Referee of the Year from the NNF.
This is her fourth season as a referee and this year she is on the field for NPLW games and is a lines ref at the National Premier Leagues Northern games.
At the presentation of her award it said: "Lucy has demonstrated outstanding ability and commitment during her three seasons as a match official".
"She has quickly risen through the ranks and is officiating on a level of football rare for someone so young.
"Lucy attends coaching sessions, training nights, fitness tests and courses to upgrade her qualifications and gain more knowledge.
"She is a member of the NNSWF Youth Referee Academy where she is a willing contributor to the coaching and development opportunities she receives.
"Lucy gives her officiating everything and is keen to share her knowledge and enthusiasm with all other referees she works with.
"Lucy is an inspiration to other referees and has the potential to advance a long way as a match official."
From cattle to coal. Once a specialist agriculture writer today its about community, in particular, the Upper Hunter. I have lived and worked in the region for more than 30 years. Land use issues and the future direction of our region. But you cannot take ag out of the picture - our food and how we grow it is the basis of all life. Covering the Hunter and Mid North Coast rural issues is now part of my role with ACM.
