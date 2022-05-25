Singleton has strong partnerships with all levels of government, and I'm looking forward to working with our new Member for Hunter, Dan Repacholi after he retained the seat for Labor Party in the Federal election on May 21.
I was pleased to meet with Mr Repacholi during campaigning to discuss our community's needs as outlined in the Singleton Advocacy Agenda and Infrastructure Agenda, and as we know, he has already taken action with a commitment to upgrades for Alroy Oval.
It's the perfect way to continue sport as an important topic of our conversations with our first ever Singleton Community Sports Infrastructure Strategy 2021-2032 adopted by Council on 17 May, adding a few more projects to our list for grant funding.
The Strategy sets out a 10-year capital plan for each of our 14 community sportsgrounds and active recreation reserves for the short, medium and long-term with projects amounting to almost $11 million in playing surface upgrades, lighting and new developments; $12.4 million in amenities improvements; and $160,000 in site and facility master-planning.
What's most exciting is that $4.15 million of those projects are already underway or included in our Capital Works program for 2022/2023.
This includes $1.6million for club and amenities upgrades at Dunolly Reserve (funded by the NSW Government's Resources for Regions program); $1.1million for new athletics amenities at James Cook Park (funded by Resources for Regions and Resources for Regions program and the Federal Government's Local Roads and Community Infrastructure Program); $180,000 for a new playground at Jerrys Plains Recreation Reserve (using Voluntary Planning Agreement funds) and $50,00 for a Masterplan for Civic Park to be delivered in 2022/2023.
Projects currently in motion include $711,000 for the Plan of Management and Masterplan as well as the playing field upgrade for Howe Park - (funded by the Resources for Regions program); $259,000 for Aussie Rules floodlighting at James Cook Park (funded by the Resources for Regions program, the Local Roads and Community Infrastructure Program and developer contributions); and $250,000 for athletics track improvements at James Cook Park (funded by the Resources for Regions program).
I hope this Strategy, the projects in it and particularly the works in progress are a great boost for our sports clubs to help them plan for the future, encourage more people to get involved in organised sport, and attract even more grant funding.
I look forward to meeting regularly and working with Mr Repacholi throughout this term to continue our discussions and deliver the projects that are important to the people of Singleton.
Cr Sue Moore | Mayor of Singleton
