Life changing Lotto win as Singleton mum wins $1m

A Singleton mum has had her busy morning interrupted in the best possible way with news that she had won more than $1 million on Wednesday's Lotto draw.
The New South Wales woman held one of the two division one winning entries in Monday & Wednesday Lotto draw 4185 on Wednesday 25 May 2022 and took home $1,035,798.40.
Speaking with an official from The Lott, the woman admitted she almost didn't answer the call because she was too busy unpacking groceries.
"Oh my god. Oh my god! Are you joking?" she screamed.
"I'm about to fall over. I'm shaking, I can't believe this. I need five minutes to decompress.
"To think I was almost not going to answer your call because I was in the middle of unpacking the groceries, looking after my daughter and phone alarms were going off. Wow, just wow!
"You called just at the right time because I had to drop off one of my children to school this morning and do the groceries. Imagine if you called at the shops, I'd be screaming!
The woman said the windfall would be used to secure hers and her family's futures.
"This changes absolutely everything. I've always said to my husband, if we were ever fortunate enough to win, we would still live life humbly.
"I have to give him a phone call straight away - he'll be beside himself!
"It's everyone's wildest dreams to win the lottery and you never know how you'll react.
I'm extremely blessed and so grateful."
When asked how she planned to spend her newfound fortune, the Hunter River resident shared it would go towards her family's future.
"Our priority is our family, so most importantly, we will put it towards our future," she exclaimed.
"We will try to help as many people as we can as well. This is life changing."
