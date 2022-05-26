The Singleton Argus
Home/Latest News

Life changing Lotto win as Singleton mum wins $1m

Updated May 26 2022 - 2:12am, first published 2:07am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A Singleton mum has had her busy morning interrupted in the best possible way with news that she had won more than $1 million on Wednesday's Lotto draw.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Singleton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.