The holistic approach required to become a certified sustainable winegrower fits perfectly with the aims and ambitions of the Margan family owners of Margan Wines in Broke near Singleton in the Hunter Valley.
Founded by husband and wife Andrew and Lisa Margan 1996 the business now includes their children and employs a staff of 40 working in the vineyard, winery, cellar door and restaurant.
Advertisement
They have added a one hectare kitchen garden an orchard, olive groves, estate reared lambs, bees, and free-range chickens which along with the 100 hectares under vines are sustainably farmed
Margans Wines were the first vineyard in the Hunter to achieve certification as being a sustainable wine growing operation.
And each part of the business is linked to achieve that status. For example green waste from the restaurant is passed through a closed loop composter where the waste is transformed using microbes and heat to create a compost used on-farm.
It is processing like this that not only leads to a sustainable farm but also according to Dr Mardi Longbottom, manager of Sustainability and Viticulture at the Australian Wine Research Institute, South Australia, a more profitable business and one that consumers are seeking to support as more and more people are driving the growing global demands for products that demonstrate sustainable practices.
She said last year there had been a 40 per cent increase in winegrowers interested in gaining certification for sustainable farming.
Sustainable Winegrowing Australia is the national sustainability program for grapegrowers and winemakers, measuring, reporting and encouraging best practices in vineyards and wineries.
The voluntary program is supported by nearly 900 grapegrowers and winemakers from around the country. Certified members who are eligible may display the Sustainable Winegrowing Australia trust mark on promotional materials and wine packaging to publicise their commitment to practising sustainably. The program is administered by the Australian Wine Research Institute (AWRI) with governance, endorsement and active support from Australian Grape & Wine and Wine Australia.
Back in the Broke Fordwich region, once the site of conflict with plans to develop a coal seam gas industry, a moved eventually blocked by the state government, more investment and new players has seen a revitalisation in this district.
For the Margans the move to sustainable practices came not only from their personal philosophy to leave the land and especially soil in better condition than when they arrived but they also influenced along this path by their children and the generational nature of farming.
"Our farming practices are based on do no harm to the land, don't kill the soil and leave this farm in a better condition," said Lisa Margan.
That means following the four pillars of a reduction in water, energy and waste and engage in at least one community or environmental initiative building better connections between wine producers and their communities to further strengthen the sector for future generations.
These pillars and independently assessed by a certifier to ensure the vineyard is achieving these four aims.
"We have reduced our water by such measures as recycling grey water and better soil management in the vineyards, installation of solar power to reduce energy and cutting waste through composting and recycling," Lisa said.
"Now days we also create Biochar by burning cane cuttings and converting it into fertilizer to utilise in the vineyards and garden."
"Our management decisions are designed around holistic and regenerative farming practices that make the business sustainable and protects the land we use."
From cattle to coal. Once a specialist agriculture writer today its about community, in particular, the Upper Hunter. I have lived and worked in the region for more than 30 years. Land use issues and the future direction of our region. But you cannot take ag out of the picture - our food and how we grow it is the basis of all life. Covering the Hunter and Mid North Coast rural issues is now part of my role with ACM.
From cattle to coal. Once a specialist agriculture writer today its about community, in particular, the Upper Hunter. I have lived and worked in the region for more than 30 years. Land use issues and the future direction of our region. But you cannot take ag out of the picture - our food and how we grow it is the basis of all life. Covering the Hunter and Mid North Coast rural issues is now part of my role with ACM.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.