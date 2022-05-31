The National Sustainable Tidy Towns Assessor Gail Langley was in town last week as part of Singleton's bid for national titles glory.
Singleton Tidy Towns committee hosted Ms Langley on Thursday and Friday.
Singleton was the overall winner at the Keep Australia Beautiful NSW 2021 Sustainable Communities - Tidy Towns Awards, qualifying as the State's representative in the National Awards to be held in Hastings, Victoria in November.
The state titles held in March in Albury also saw Singleton win the Circular Economy Award; Your Organics Working in Singleton, and Slow Food Singleton on their citrus rescue initiative were joint winners in the communication and engagement award.
Mrs MacBain commenting on the national award said she was hopeful of a positive result.
"We will give it our best shot to be named the National winner which carries a great deal of prestige and benefits for our Shire," Mrs MacBain said.
"We are already winners with the community, we have partnerships between Council, community and commerce which are the envy of others.
"We are the Heart of the Hunter, the Jewel of the State and we have the Spirit of a Nation."
On Friday the Committee hosted a luncheon at the Mechanics Institute to welcome Ms Langley to Singleton and to thank many of the great supporters of Singleton Tidy Towns.
At the luncheon Singleton Council's, long serving executive assistant, Cheryl Smith received a certificate of appreciation for her support of Tidy Towns over many years.
The Keep Australia Beautiful NSW 2021 Sustainable Communities - Tidy Towns Awards aims to recognise regional and remote communities that demonstrate effective litter prevention activities, positive environmental outcomes and projects that reflect the heritage, culture, youth leadership and engagement of their community.
From cattle to coal. Once a specialist agriculture writer today its about community, in particular, the Upper Hunter. I have lived and worked in the region for more than 30 years. Land use issues and the future direction of our region. But you cannot take ag out of the picture - our food and how we grow it is the basis of all life. Covering the Hunter and Mid North Coast rural issues is now part of my role with ACM.
