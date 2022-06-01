A project that would allow everyday Australians to better understand farming practises is being put forward by the NSW Farmers Association.
The Association is asking the NSW government to invest in a program that would allow people to ask farmers questions about the processes involved when food ends up from the farm to the plate.
The proposal is for an online portal modelled on the 'Open Gate Conversations' project, which allows people to directly ask farmers questions about food and fibre production.
The NSW Farmers president James Jackson hopes that improved trust will also increase productivity and sustainability.
"We want to build those connections between the farmer and the consumer, to give everyday Australians a chance to get answers straight from the source," Mr Jackson said.
"NSW Farmers is envisioning a new program and online portal built on [a previous project], which enhanced community trust in the industry," Mr Jackson said.
The program would involve training a cohort of farmers so that they are able to respond to and lead community conversations surrounding agriculture.
A similar program has already been implemented in Victoria with their Open Gate Conversations program facilitating conversations between farmers and the community.
