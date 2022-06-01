Emergency services crews have been kept busy across the Upper Hunter as the region has been hit damaging gale force winds, causing power outages and storm damage from fallen trees.
The wild wintry weather has been caused by a deep low pressure system over the southeastern Tasman Sea, bringing colder temperatures and the possibility of snow to the Barrington Tops.
Advertisement
On Monday Fire and Rescue NSW (FRNSW) crew was called to help to rescue a driver trapped in a car by a fallen tree in Singleton.
A rescue pumper from Singleton Fire Station joined police, NSW Ambulance Rescue and State Emergency Service (SES) personnel at the scene in John Street at around 5.15pm on Monday and found the woman pinned in the car by the large tree.
The woman had suffered a sore shoulder and cuts in the incident, caused by a wild storm that struck the area.
Using a chainsaw, emergency service crews removed parts of the toppled tree to reach and free the driver, who was later transported to hospital for treatment to her injuries.
Power was lost to homes in Muswellbrook, Denman and Scone on Monday night as the SES responded to more than 500 call-outs across the Hunter and Central Coast regions.
Singleton Council closed Rose Point Park Playground on Tuesday and Wednesday to allow council crews to clear debris caused by the wind and storms to ensure the safety of the area.
The Bureau of Meteorology said the conditions are expected to ease during Wednesday afternoon and evening, but Hunter Valley Police issued a safety reminder to those looking to visit the Barrington Tops.
Chief Inspector Guy Guiana, from Hunter Valley Police District, said while access to the Barrington Tops from Scone is currently available, the unsealed road section is steep, narrow and winding, and ice and snow can make driving here extremely dangerous, even for 4WDs.
"The road is not designed for large amounts of traffic, even at the best of times," Chief Inspector Guiana said.
"With strong winds, there is also potential for trees and branches to fall, posing a direct risk to visitors, and possibly blocking access into and out of the area."
Journalist covering the Upper Hunter region of New South Wales for the Muswellbrook Chronicle, Singleton Argus, Scone Advocate, Hunter Valley News and occasionally the Newcastle Herald.
Journalist covering the Upper Hunter region of New South Wales for the Muswellbrook Chronicle, Singleton Argus, Scone Advocate, Hunter Valley News and occasionally the Newcastle Herald.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.