The Singleton Argus
Home/Latest News

Singleton fire crews help woman trapped by tree over car in wild start to winter

MP
By Mathew Perry
June 1 2022 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RESCUE: Emergency services crews rescue a woman trapped in her car by a fallen tree in John Street, Singleton, on Monday, May 30. Picture: Fire and Rescue NSW

Emergency services crews have been kept busy across the Upper Hunter as the region has been hit damaging gale force winds, causing power outages and storm damage from fallen trees.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MP

Mathew Perry

Journalist

Journalist covering the Upper Hunter region of New South Wales for the Muswellbrook Chronicle, Singleton Argus, Scone Advocate, Hunter Valley News and occasionally the Newcastle Herald.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Singleton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.