Sporting organisations impacted by floods earlier this year are being encouraged to apply for NSW Government funding to help with recovery.
The NSW Government has announced a $55 million Sport Infrastructure Recovery Fund to help sporting organisations impacted by flooding in February and March get back in the game.
The fund will complement the Government's other flood recovery packages and will support the repair and reconstruction of flood-damaged sports facilities.
Minister for Sport Stuart Ayres said the Fund would provide a welcome boost to communities across NSW recovering from the floods.
"The floods have had a significant impact on community infrastructure, including sport and recreation facilities," Mr Ayres said.
"The health and wellbeing benefits of participating in sport are reinforced when competitions are postponed.
"The Sport Infrastructure Recovery Fund will stimulate local economies, boost employment and promote healthy lifestyles in communities recovering from the floods across NSW so that people can get back to doing the sport and activities they love."
Minister for Emergency Services and Resilience and Minister for Flood Recovery Steph Cooke said the repair and reconstruction of community infrastructure is an important step in the flood recovery process.
"Restoring local sporting facilities and grounds is essential to helping communities get back to a sense of normality after the unprecedented flooding we've witnessed in the Northern Rivers region," Ms Cooke said.
"I'm pleased that the Sport Infrastructure Recovery Fund will focus support on repair and reconstruction projects that improve the health and wellbeing of communities."
The Fund will open for applications mid-year, with councils and a range of sporting organisations eligible to apply for funding.
For further information on the Fund, visit: https://www.sport.nsw.gov.au/grants/sport-infrastructure-recovery-fundlaunch
