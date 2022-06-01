AFL juniors kicking goals for Singleton

The Roosters were well represented in school competitions in May with a number of Singleton's junior AFL players shining in competitions and selected to go further.
Elliott Mole, Tyson Williams and Owen Trickey represented Polding at the NSW Primary Sports AFL Championships at Coffs Harbour between May 25 and 27.
Each played "extremely well". Tyson received a sportsmanship and fair play award.
Owen was selected to represent NSW at the Sport Australia AFL Championships, to be held in Adelaide in August.
He will be joined in Adelaide by fellow junior Rooster Quin Neyland who was also selected to play for NSW's primary girls team in the championship.
The Roosters men will face Maitland away from 2pm on Saturday, June 4. The Roosters women have the bye.
