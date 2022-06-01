The Singleton Argus
Home/Latest News

AFL juniors kicking goals for Singleton

Updated June 1 2022 - 12:04am, first published 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SPORTSMEN: Elliott Mole, Tyson Williams and Owen Trickey played in the NSW Primary Sports AFL Championships last week. Picture: Singleton Roosters AFC

The Roosters were well represented in school competitions in May with a number of Singleton's junior AFL players shining in competitions and selected to go further.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Singleton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.