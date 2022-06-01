Former Wallaby captain Nathan Sharpe will join the Singleton Rugby Club for its Lunch With a Legend on Friday.
The Bulls will host and hear from the rugby union legend at Singleton Rugby Club in Howe Street from noon on June 3. It will be the 54th Lunch With a Legend since its inception in 2003.
Advertisement
Tickets, $125 each, can be purchase by emailing Cameron Williams at cwilliams@williamspropertyco.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.