For the first time St Catherine's Catholic College is presenting a whole-of-primary school musical that will also include secondary school students studying creative arts subjects.
Roughly 600 students, ranging from kindergarten to year 12, will be involved in the Power Of Magic musical to be held at the end of June at the Civic Centre.
The musical has been written by the school's drama teacher Lisa Hall and is described as a musical comedy based on nursery rhymes and popular movies like Shrek and Finding Nemo.
It resolves around a holiday taken by the fairy godmother and in her absence chaos ensues.
Music teacher Dominique Smith said the school decided to go big after two years of COVID-19 lockdowns and restrictions preventing such events.
"This year we thought 'why not make sure everyone has a chance to perform?'," she said.
The show will be held Tuesday June, 28 at 11am and 6pm and Wednesday, June 29 at 6pm.
From cattle to coal. Once a specialist agriculture writer today its about community, in particular, the Upper Hunter. I have lived and worked in the region for more than 30 years. Land use issues and the future direction of our region. But you cannot take ag out of the picture - our food and how we grow it is the basis of all life. Covering the Hunter and Mid North Coast rural issues is now part of my role with ACM.
