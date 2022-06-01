Single-use plastic bags will disappear from most shops, cafes and restaurants across NSW when a state-wide prohibition begins on June 1.
The NSW Government has mandated the ban on all free - and paid - polyethylene bags of 35 microns. A micron is one thousandth of a metre and is used to measure the thickness of plastics.
Lightweight bags made from biodegradable or compostable plastics, or bioplastics, will also be prohibited as they can only be broken down at compost facilities.
Produce and deli bags, bin liners, human or animal waste bags, and bags for medical items will be exempt from the ban.
Sole traders face fines up to $11,000, and businesses up to $55,000, if they are found in breach of the law.
Larger companies, including manufacturers, producers, wholesalers and distributors could be slapped with a $110,000 fee.
Shoppers will be encouraged to bring their own shopping bags. But stores can offer alternatives, such as paper bags or heavy-duty plastic bags - at a price.
Supermarket chains Coles and Woolworths phased out their single-use plastic bag supply in 2018 and have since sold a range of canvas, jute, plastic tote and chiller bags at their stores.
Monash University-led BehaviourWorks Australia research fellow Mark Boulet said the promotion of heavy-duty plastic bag options may have similar consequences as lightweight bags if not well regulated.
"Retailers and consumers may simply change to using an alternative product which has the same environmental impact; it's just using a different type of plastic," he said.
"They might charge [for thicker plastic bags], but the charge is often so low that consumers eventually just end up absorbing the cost.
"I see people very happily buying up to a dozen bags, and you can just tell that they'll probably end up doing the same thing again in a couple of weeks when they do their next big shop."
