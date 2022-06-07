Everyone involved in junior sport is well aware of the ground closures keeping our kids off the field more than on, and Council's Parks team busier than ever tending to our open spaces by hand because it's just too boggy for mowers. Continuous rain combined with traffic volumes is also taking a toll on the road network across our local government area. Since the La Nina weather event was declared by the Bureau of Meteorology, there has been a 61 per cent increase in road-related customer requests for the period from November 2021 to May 2022, compared to the same period in 2020/2021. Phone calls regarding road-related maintenance issues have also increased by 61 per cent for the same period.