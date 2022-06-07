The date for the re-run of the Singleton Council election has been confirmed for Saturday, July 30.
A by-election will be held to fill nine councillor positions, however Singleton Mayor Sue Moore will not need to run for re-election.
Advertisement
Singleton Council said the election is the result of the failure of the iVote system in the December 2021 local government election, and a ruling by the Supreme Court to void the election outcome.
Council elections are also being run again in Kempsey Shire Council and Ward A of Shellharbour City Council.
All residents enrolled in the Singleton Council local government area as at Monday, June 20, are required to vote in the upcoming election.
Singleton Council general manager Jason Linnane said it was an unfortunate situation for all the candidates involved in the December 2021 election who now must contest another campaign, as well as for voters following so closely behind the federal election.
"I reinforce the judgement of the Supreme Court that there was no failing or misconduct on the part of Council or the candidates in the situation we now find ourselves," Mr Linnane said.
"Council recognises another election is frustrating and disappointing for the candidates involved, and everyone in our community who must now vote in a third election in less than a year.
"However, we respect the decision of the court and the protection of democracy."
Mr Linnane encouraged any Singleton resident interested in serving the community to nominate to stand for council and for all eligible voters to turn out on July 30 "in the spirit of democracy and in the best interests of our community".
Candidate will be able to nominate for the election from Monday, June 20, until Wednesday, June 29. The pre-poll voting period will begin on Tuesday, July 18.
Journalist covering the Upper Hunter region of New South Wales for the Muswellbrook Chronicle, Singleton Argus, Scone Advocate, Hunter Valley News and occasionally the Newcastle Herald.
Journalist covering the Upper Hunter region of New South Wales for the Muswellbrook Chronicle, Singleton Argus, Scone Advocate, Hunter Valley News and occasionally the Newcastle Herald.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.