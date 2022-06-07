The Singleton Argus
Singleton Council by-election set for July 30 after iVote system failure

MP
By Mathew Perry
Updated June 7 2022 - 6:36am, first published 6:17am
Singleton Council

The date for the re-run of the Singleton Council election has been confirmed for Saturday, July 30.

